Jordan Henderson Reacts To His Second League Cup Win a Decade After His First

Jordan Henderson is the last man standing 10 years after Liverpool last lifted the League Cup. It was another penalty shoot-out against Cardiff City, one far less dramatic than what played out on Sunday afternoon, but with Liverpool still coming out the victors.

The club has now won a record-breaking nine times in this competition. Henderson understands the particular appeal of the League Cup, which is that much of the extended squad gets to participate. In this campaign, more than 30 players, including several Academy players, contributed to the effort. Included in that list is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who scored the winning penalty and made some key saves throughout the match.

“We’ve used all the squad from the start of the competition – the first team and Academy have all chipped in, which makes it even more special really,” Henderson said.

“It’s very special to win trophies for this football club, no matter what the competition. It was a great opportunity for us and thankfully we’re on the right side of it. It’s always difficult when it goes to penalties, it’s never nice, but I thought the lads overall deserved to win.”

The indefatigable passage of time seems to have caught up with Henderson, who marveled, “I can’t believe it’s 10 years on, it’s mad to think it was 10 years ago we won it and to come back and win it again was really special. Really special.”

The captain has three more chances for really special moments this season. Let’s hope this is only the first time we’ll get to see Henderson shimmy-shuffle and throw a trophy above his head.