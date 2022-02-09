Brendan Rodgers Admits He’s “Open to Criticism” Following Poor Run of Results

Despite the final day disappointment of missing out on a top four finish by just one point, the 2020-21 season was a massively successful one for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City and it meant hopes and expectations were high heading into 2021-22.

Those hopes and expectations have not been met, and now the former Liverpool manager is preparing to face his old club with questions starting to grow about his future at the East Midlands clubs who sit a disappointing in tenth in the Premier League.

“Let’s see if we can perform to a much higher level than we did at the weekend,” Rodgers said at his pre-match press conference. “We’re playing against a top team with top players so you have to run, to work, take opportunities—and get a bit of luck.”

Leicester found themselves on the wrong side of not just an upset but a quite shockingly lopsided scoreline last weekend when they were beaten 4-1 by mid-table Championship side Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the 2022 edition of the FA Cup.

In the league, they have seen their season rather derailed by postponements and poor form of late, with the Foxes having five games postponed since early December and playing just four—with their only victory a 1-0 win against Liverpool on Boxing Day.

“I am experienced so I know if you win games, it’s great, and when you lose you’re open to criticism,” Rodgers added. “We’ve had a great run here for a period of time, but results like the one at the weekend will always put you under pressure as a manager.

“I understand that, it’s not something I shy away from, and we’ll fight. I have a close relationship with everyone but also understand you have to get results. This season has been a challenge but we always try to look forward and do the very best we can.”