Jürgen Klopp “Can’t Remember Any Time” He’s Had a Fully Fit Squad

Liverpool will have all their players bar two fit and available to face Leicester City on Thursday in Premier League action, with manager Jürgen Klopp revealing the only expected absences are Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson and that both will be back in short order.

Mané hasn’t yet returned after leading Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations over the weekend, while Henderson has a minor back issue. Both will likely be available for the match after Leicester, and Klopp isn’t sure he can ever remember having a fully fit squad.

“I actually can’t remember any time in my career when I had that happen so I’m cautious to talk about it,” Klopp noted at his pre-match press conference. “Hendo has a bit of a back problem from the last game and Sadio’s not here but neither will be an issue long-term.

“So we will have to use that situation and that’s our responsibility now, but as always like in life it’s more important not who plays but how we play and so we’ve had some different lineups and played some good stuff but now we have a job to do and it’s pretty exciting.”

Even if injuries are a part of the game and it’s likely the situation won’t last, having a fully fit squad at the start of February should at least set up the Reds well as they push to compete on four fronts, chasing league leaders Manchester City and still in three cup competitions.

The coming weeks will see them play Premier League matches against Leicester, Burnley, Norwich, and Leeds, a return to Champions League action against Inter Milan in the Round of 16, a fifth round FA Cup tie against Norwich, and the League Cup final against Chelsea.