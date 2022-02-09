Luis Diaz’ Father On Choosing Liverpool Ahead of Tottenham and Roma

Luis Diaz made his Liverpool debut as a second half substitute against Cardiff City over the weekend, and his willingness to press and harry the opposition was quickly on display as he pressured Cardiff’s defence into an error, kept the ball in play, and set up Takumi Minamino for a goal.

It was a start that spoke to many of Diaz’ qualities, qualities that seem a perfect match for a Jürgen Klopp side. And according to Diaz’ father, being part of a side that appreciates that sort of play—made up of players who similarly play that way—was part of the draw of the club for the player.

“After the first game, he told me that it was a team that works hard in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players,” Luis Manuel Diaz told Colombian radio following his son’s debut in Red this week as relayed by The Liverpool Echo.

According to the player’s father, there was also more than just Tottenham competing for his services, with Roma the other named contender. Liverpool, though, were convinced Diaz was the player they wanted—and Diaz was similarly convinced by the opportunity to join the English giants.

“There were many who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool because Liverpool are an elite team,” he added. “Tottenham was one. Roma was also left behind in the process. They hesitated and let themselves be caught. Liverpool needed him and they took him.”