Official: Liverpool Announce Champions League Squad Including Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz will be eligible to face Inter Milan when the Reds face off against the Serie A leaders in the Round of 16 of the Champions League after Liverpool officially announced their squad list for the knockout rounds of the competition today.

While those who keep up to date with the competitions squad guidelines will hardly be surprised by the news, for those with only a passing interest in the rules may not have been aware that Diaz would be able to play after facing the Reds in the group stages.

In the past, Diaz would have been cup tied in such a situation but in the summer of 2018—and largely due to Barcelona’s displeasure at not being able to field Philippe Coutinho after signing him from Liverpool for £150M that January—those rules changed.

At the same time as Diaz was added to Liverpool’s Champions League squad, Nat Phillips was removed after the centre half and cult hero completed his January loan move away from Anfield to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s Champions League Squad A List:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian san Miguel

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joël Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho Tavares, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Luis Diaz

Any youth players who have been at the club for a minimum of two consecutive years, which including the likes of Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, and Conor Bradley, are eligible to be named to the B List squad and have been.