Harvey Elliott “Buzzing” After Scoring First Liverpool Goal on Return

Last summer, everyone knew that in Harvey Elliott, Liverpool had one of England’s top talents knocking on the first team door.

Still, it’s likely that nobody expected the 18-year-old would establish himself as a regular in Jürgen Klopp’s side as quickly as he did. Excitement over his quick ascension soon gave way to concern and disappointment, though.

A dislocated ankle suffered in a bad tackle against Leeds United meant the talented youngster would miss at least half the season. On Sunday, Elliott returned, looking as though he’d never left—and scoring his first Liverpool goal.

“It’s a dream come true,” Elliott said after the match as he reflected on a very successful return to action. “To come back from a horrible injury like that in quick time and to come here and score in front of the fans, I’m just buzzing. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“It all happened so quick, to be honest. I didn’t really think about it. I swivelled, had a shot and it went in and I was off celebrating. It all happened so quick but I saw a little replay of the goal and I’m proud of it.”

Next up for Elliott and Liverpool are league games against Leicester and Burnley before they turn their attention back to Europe and, at the end of the month, the League Cup final. And it seems certain that, now that he’s back, Elliott will have a key role to play.

“The injury came and I knew it would be a lengthy time out,” he added. “To be out here and play at Anfield [again], it’s a dream come true to be honest. Stepping out onto the pitch, when I ran out as a sub, it did bring a little tear to my eye.”