Klopp Talk: It’s a “Fairy Tale Return for Elliott”

It’s always good to see a player make a triumphant return, but when the player is 18 and had a promising season cut short by a horrific foul, the moment of his return is sweeter than most. Harvey Elliott is back with a vengeance, it seems, and scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory against Cardiff City in this weekend’s FA Cup game. For the boss, his return and the victory were reason enough to be ecstatic.

“I am [happy]! I am, absolutely,” Klopp told the club’s website. “With the goal it became obviously a proper fairy tale, to be honest. In my mind I had the situation, it’s not nice but it came up, in Leeds when we lost him with this horrible injury. All the way through he was very patient and our medical department did obviously an incredible job with him, but he was patient enough to do all the necessary steps. Coming then on is already a great step back, but scoring this nice goal makes it a proper fairy tale so I am really happy for him. He was over the moon! It was properly touching. So, all good.”

“Probably his biggest talent is how ready mentally he is for all the stuff out there,” Klopp added when asked about what it took for Elliott to return to action. “He is a kid, yes, but on the pitch not so much. He was buzzing, he was really waiting for this moment and we were all waiting for it. That we could do it today is just really nice. When he got injured, the next day or two days later, I saw him at the training ground and I was in a worse mood than he was, to be honest. He was pretty much like, ‘Come on, boss. Head up, I will be back,’ and stuff like this. He is an exceptional talent in a lot of different departments.”