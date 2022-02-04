Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz: “We Like Pretty Much Everything About Him”

Liverpool completed the signing of 25-year old winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto last week, but Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer for longer.

Speaking in a press conference today he had kinds words for the Colombian.

“We signed him because we like pretty much everything about him, that’s how it is. I followed him now for a while, not only since we played them twice in the Champions League”, said Klopp.

“He’s an exceptional player. He has the speed, he has the skillset, he has the character to have a really good career. We all want him to have this career here with us. That’s it.”

Of course he will need time to settle into Klopp’s style of play, especially given the hard physical conditioning he demands of his players.

“If he would now come, step on the pitch and would be immediately at his absolute best and playing better than all others, that would be really strange”, Klopp clarified.

“Because we worked together for a while, that needs time, of course, that he adapts to it.”

Diaz will likely play an important role in building up squad depth to prepare for the future, as confirmed by Klopp: “How it always is in football obviously, we have to be successful now and in the future, so he can help with both. That’s a really good thing.”

A warm welcome awaits Diaz, who was on international duty in Argentina when the deal was signed. Klopp mentioned that Diaz may be considered a “late bloomer” by some, but as far as Liverpool is concerned, they got him in at the right time.

“Yes, the story so far is a special one, for sure. We have some players with special stories behind them. I like that”, Klopp added.

“And now he’s one of us and we can’t wait to welcome him here and then start working together.”