Kostas Tsimikas on Luis Diaz: “He’s an Incredible Player”

Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas is back from his break, and has a lot to look forward to: the arrival of FC Porto star Luis Diaz, the FA Cup, and more. He chatted about what he did on holiday as well with liverpoolfc.com. Below are some excerpts:
On Luis Diaz:
“Everybody is looking forward to seeing him with the Reds.
“Obviously when we played against Porto, I think he was their best player.
“I’m looking forward to meeting him, speaking with him and to be here [for] whatever he wants. I’m pretty sure he will help us a lot.
“Obviously I didn’t mark him but I really like his skills. He really goes for one against one, he didn’t think too much. I like him a lot as a player.
“I like it when a player doesn’t think too much and goes direct to score himself and to try to do something for his team. Hopefully I will see it here also. He’s an incredible player.”
On unwinding with a bit of fishing:
“I enjoy it a lot when I’m fishing and it clears my mind when you hear the water of the river. I enjoyed this week a lot.
“I fully recharged my batteries and I’m here to do everything. It was very, very important for me.
“Obviously I never get a week off because all the [other] times I was in the national team, playing games.
“For me and my family, it was very important. I walked a lot with my dogs and it was very helpful to recharge my batteries and to be ready for the next competitive games.”
On the FA Cup fixture:
“We will be 100 per cent there, focused and hungry for that. We will go for it. We will try to play our game, as always, to do exactly what we do in [other] games, to be 100 per cent focused and to win the game.”
