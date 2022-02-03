Kostas Tsimikas on Luis Diaz: “He’s an Incredible Player”

Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas is back from his break, and has a lot to look forward to: the arrival of FC Porto star Luis Diaz, the FA Cup, and more. He chatted about what he did on holiday as well with liverpoolfc.com. Below are some excerpts:

“Everybody is looking forward to seeing him with the Reds.

“Obviously when we played against Porto, I think he was their best player.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him, speaking with him and to be here [for] whatever he wants. I’m pretty sure he will help us a lot.

“Obviously I didn’t mark him but I really like his skills. He really goes for one against one, he didn’t think too much. I like him a lot as a player.

“I like it when a player doesn’t think too much and goes direct to score himself and to try to do something for his team. Hopefully I will see it here also. He’s an incredible player.”