Thiago to Undergo Scans for Hamstring Injury

Liverpool’s celebrations at the end of Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea made it easy to forget that the day had started in a far less positive and hopeful manner for at least one of Jürgen Klopp’s players, Thiago Alcantara.

The veteran midfielder had been included in the starting lineup but was injured during the warm-ups and could be seen distraught on the bench as the match kicked off, and with that questions swirled as to the nature of his injury.

A day on, we have more information. The injury was to the player’s hamstring, and while he will need to undergo scans to determine the extent of it when the initial swelling goes down, the club believe it is not a worst case scenario.

Thiago was able to walk under his own power following the match and celebrated, albeit somewhat gingerly, with his teammates, and a Grade 3 hamstring tear that would rule him out for the season is not considered a possibility.

The hope will be for a mild Grade 1 tear that might rule him out for as little as one to two weeks, meaning likely missing the FA Cup tie against Norwich, league game against West Ham, and second leg against Inter Milan.

A Grade 2 tear that could rule him out for around a month remains possible, but Thiago will be expected back in action before the end of the season—and will surely have a role to play as the Reds press on on three fronts.