Klopp Hopeful of Jota and Firmino Recovery in Time for Chelsea Final

Last week against Inter Milan, forward Diogo Jota was taken off at the half with an ankle injury. Roberto Firmino replaced him and finished the match, but was then ruled out on the weekend against Norwich with a muscle strain.

It leaves Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp without their two first choice centre forwards, the false nines that in their own ways make the team tick. They still have plenty of other attacking options, but it’s a blow, and Klopp is hoping for their speedy return.

“It’s too early [and] I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” was Klopp’s response when he was asked what kind of chance either had of being involved on the weekend against Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Not knowing, though, is better than knowing they won’t be involved, which is expected to be the case when the Reds take on Leeds United on Wednesday in Premier League action before shifting their focus to the cup final on Sunday.

“I saw them both today, they both look great,” he added after watching the duo—who didn’t train with teammates—run individual drills. “But those two always look great. We have to see how the specific issues develop but we will try everything.”