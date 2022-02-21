Kostas Tsimikas Talks Need to “Challenge Robbo” for Liverpool Minutes

Kostas Tsimikas arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2020 from Olympiacos as the Greek Player of the Year and his nation’s first choice left back. Liverpool, though, already had Andy Robertson, a player many counted as the best in the world playing in the same position.

Even knowing that was the situation he was getting into didn’t make it easier for Tsimikas to not play as often as he was used to, with the 25-year-old looking back on it and calling his first season at Anfield the “most difficult” of his career to date from a professional standpoint.

His second season in Reds, though, has seen him continue to fight to prove himself—and he’s done just that, earning regular playing time and a key role in one of the best squads in all of football. And that has him enjoying things as the Reds push for silverware on four fronts.

“I enjoy life as a Liverpool player a lot,” he said. “The first year was not as I hoped [but] the second year is going good and I have improved a lot as a player and as a person. I have learned to work harder and obviously in the positions here you have the best in the world.

“For me, I have to challenge Robbo and to try to catch the best gives me an extra boost to be the best. The most important thing is to work hard if you want to achieve your goals. I think I have done that all the time I was here and I will do it for the rest of my Liverpool career.”

Tsimikas was typically strong against Norwich on the weekend, with Robertson expected to start mid-week against Leeds United and on the weekend against Chelsea in the League Cup final. An FA Cup tie against Norwich then likely gives Tsimikas an opportunity to slot back in.