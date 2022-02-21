Luis Diaz Might Just Have A New Song At Liverpool

Luis Diaz has only been with Liverpool for a few weeks, but he has already excited the fan base with his performances. The Colombian, signed from Porto, was thrown right into the fray, seeing action in all four games Liverpool have had since he signed.

His intelligent runs, combined with scintillating pace, has seen him get into some very good spots around the box. He netted his first goal as a Red this past weekend, scoring in the 81st minute against Norwich to ice the game.

Based on his prior bright performances, the Anfield faithful came prepared in anticipation of a Luis Diaz goal. As he wheeled to celebrate, the Luis Suarez song was repurposed, with Diaz’s name being substituted in.

Juan Manuel Pons, a commentator for ESPN, was on the call when Diaz scored, and took it a step further. He began singing the following to the tune of the Beatles “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”:

“De Luisi, de Luisi, de luisito

La la la la la la la

Fe Luisi, fe Luisi, fe Luisito

La la la la la la

La la la la la la

La la la la la la la

I suspect we'll be hearing this 'Goooool de Luisi, Fue Luisi' chant - crafted by a Colombian commentator for Luis Diaz - heaps around grounds domestically and on the continent going forward pic.twitter.com/mteNOkFWha — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 20, 2022

The Kop has come up with some sensational songs for players, notably for Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, and Diogo Jota in recent history (no song for Daniel Sturridge remains a travesty I personally will never get over). In this case, however, it seems the hard work may have already been done for Luis Diaz. Let’s hope this tune catches on!