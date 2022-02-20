Joe Gomez: “It’s Been a Moment I’ve Thought About For a Long Time”

Joe Gomez made a Premier League start against Norwich City following a long wait, and the occasion meant a great deal to him.

“Obviously it’s been a moment I’ve thought about for a long time”, he said.

“I’ve had to wait longer than I would have hoped, but at the end of the day I’ve had to keep working and be the best member of the squad I can be, pushing the lads and doing my bit as well away from the pitch to try and be ready physically and mentally. So yeah, it does mean a lot.”

Liverpool scored three late goals against Norwich, and their collective mentality helped them along, as did the supporters. But Gomez had full belief throughout that they would keep pushing.

“I don’t think there was any doubt that we couldn’t persevere and get another goal and then another one”, he said.

“I think at times in previous years that’s the mentality we’ve had to show, to come back and get those results. Sometimes it isn’t always pretty but I think the team did it well.

Despite the long wait to start a game, he has been patient and has tried to be a “good team member”.

“I don’t think the gaffer would expect anything less and I think that’s part and parcel of being at this club. You have to do what you can to push the lads and to be the best that you can be, whether that be in training, in the gym or whatever. That’s what I try to do and to keep on doing so.”