Jordan Henderson: “We Need Everybody Over the Next Few Months”

Liverpool’s win against Norwich was the result of three late goals post the 60th minute, and skipper Jordan Henderson believed that squad depth and positivity played a big part.

“It was a difficult game at times, conceding the goal, going 1-0 down. But I thought the boys reacted really well, scored some good goals and gained momentum back quickly after the goal”, he said.

Liverpool are competing in four competitions, including a renewed run at the Premier League title race owing to Manchester City’s slip against Tottenham Hotspur.

And contributions will be needed from the entire squad to keep the momentum going.

“We need everybody over the next few months. So to use the bench and to make an impact is really important”, said Henderson.

The squad is used to a crowded fixture list however, Henderson adds. They face Leeds United midweek, and then Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

“There’s games every three days nearly every week, so it’s just concentrating on the next game, recovering well”, he said.

“Leeds is a tough game, it’ll be a really intense game and you know how well they play.

“So we need to be ready for it, use the whole squad again – I’m sure we’ll have fresh legs again for Wednesday – and hopefully we can get another good result.”