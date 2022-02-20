Mohamed Salah Becomes Tenth Player To Score 150 Liverpool Goals

From the day Mohamed Salah scored his first Liverpool goal against Watford in his LFC Premier League debut, he has done nothing but set records and reach milestones at a blistering pace. His goalscoring feats have earned him a reputation as one of the best attackers in world football and one of the best to ever lace up his boots for the Reds.

Salah’s latest milestone is an impressive one, especially when looking at the other players he outpaced to said milestone. The Egyptian’s goal against Norwich City yesterday was his 150th for the club, and it was scored in his 233rd appearance. Of the now 10 players to hit the 150 goal mark for Liverpool, the only one to do so in fewer appearances was Roger Hunt, who accomplished the feat in his 226th match.

“It feels great,” Salah told Premier League Productions after the match. “We were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football [in the] first half. The second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher. But we managed to come back and it’s a great result.”

“Of course I’m happy to score 150. I’m always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today.”

Manager Jürgen Klopp was predictably full of praise for the prolific winger in his post-match press conference, and he reminisced about a few of his favorites of the 150.

Ah, today was a really cheeky one, to be honest. I remember the Chelsea goal when he was on the side and that thunderbolt in the far corner. A few of them dribbling – one City, one Watford. The United goal I liked a lot, the 2-0, Ali’s pass as well. Champions League, one at City as well – not because it’s City but it was very, very special. I can probably not remember all 150 but I can remember a lot and there were some good goals. The first one I think was at Watford, that was the easiest goal maybe he scored since he was here. If Luis [Diaz] would use the first goal for a similar journey, it would be cool! Nobody could have expected that day when he scored at Watford that in this short period of time it would be possible for him to score 149 more. Really special.

Really special indeed. Congratulations on 150 goals Mo, and here’s to 150 more!