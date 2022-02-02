Liverpool Have “One Hell of a Forward Line Now” Says Ian Rush

What impact new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz can make this season remains to be seen, and what the longer term future holds is anybody’s guess, but on paper at least the Reds have the best attacking unit in England and maybe all of football.

A quartet of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah—only the best player in the world in 2022—has been bolstered by the addition of Diaz. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi have stayed. It’s a group no club can match.

“We’ve got one hell of a forward line now, haven’t we?” was former Red Ian Rush’s take on the situation when asked by the club’s official website. “For me, I think it’s good because it’s competition for places. I think it just makes you want to play better.

“You look at what he’s like in training and if you see if he’s excellent in training, you’ve got to up your own game as well. So when you see him training, you’re saying, ‘I’m not guaranteed a game, I’ve got to play well in training, never mind the games.’”

That increased competition will likely start next week, with Diaz expected on Merseyside on Thursday and likely not ready to play a part against Cardiff in the FA Cup over the weekend, and a debut next week against Leicester City seems possible.

“It just gives you competition for places but I think it’s great for the manager,” Liverpool’s all-time leading goal scorer added of their newest signing and the choices Jürgen Klopp now has. “You’ve got to make the manager make the decision.”