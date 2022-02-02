Braga Boss Calls Diaz Perfect Fit for Liverpool

The reaction signing of Luis Diaz has been rather positive from the footballing world, with many pundits complimenting Liverpool FC for doing what they needed to do to secure a player they’ve been targeting for a while ahead of schedule. And for a reduced price too! And it would seem that excitement for the Colombian is building.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ The Football Show, current S.C. Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal lavished the attacker with praise:

“He will be one of the stars of the league next season.” “Last season he was the best player in the league, he did absolutely fantastic, he played on the left side with a right-foot.” “He scores goals, he’s very intense, especially in attack. He’s a fantastic player. “We all know how Liverpool play. It’s like when you have a number on your shoes, you’re a number eight for example, and you look at the shoes and say they’re exactly my number. That is Luis Diaz to Liverpool.” “He is dynamic, fast, very strong, creative, and very good one-on-one.”

He may have been stumbling for the right words, but it’s probably good that the former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager thinks that Diaz has the intensity to play in the EPL. Currently away on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches, Diaz is expected to land on UK shores on Thursday, and could link up with the squad on Friday.