Fabinho Named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for January

Fabinho, Liverpool’s defensive midfield stalwart has been named the Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month after he helped the shorthanded Reds go unbeaten to start the new year. The Brazilian started all six of LFC’s January matches and was a clear favorite to earn the honor for 2022’s opening frame.

While Fabinho was excellent in his usual role, breaking up the attacking movements of his foes as the holding midfielder, he also found a scoring touch that proved vital for a squad missing the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané while they were off at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fabinho started his prolific January with a brace, including his first goal from the penalty spot for Liverpool, against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield, helping the Reds to a 4-1 win in the Third Round of the FA Cup. A week later he headed home the opener against Brentford in a match LFC would go on to win 3-0. He then added another tally from another spot-kick to put the finishing touch on a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.

“It was a special month for me and for the team,” Fabinho told the LFC website upon receiving his award today.

“Of course, everyone talks about my goals, it’s not normal that I score five goals in seven or eight games, so it was a different month for me. But if I just help the team to get the wins, get the three points, I will always be happy.

“It’s always special to play good football and be recognized by the fans. I thank the fans, everyone who voted for me. Hopefully, the next month will be special as well.”

When asked which of his four goals was his favorite, the man who had often been relied on as the first choice to take his team’s penalties before his transfer to Liverpool went with the PK against Shrewsbury.

“It was my first penalty here at Liverpool during the game. It was a long time without shooting a penalty, so it was nice for me to score my first penalty in the Liverpool shirt.”