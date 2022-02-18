Andrew Robertson: “Bobby is an Incredible Footballer”

Andrew Robertson was full of praise for team-mate Bobby Firmino, whose header put Liverpool ahead in their Champions League clash against Inter Milan. And Robertson put in the cross from a corner that delivered the header.

“I’ll take the cross, of course I will, but it’s an unbelievable header and Bobby has done so much work for that,” he said, after the game.

“He deserves it. Bobby is an incredible footballer and he deserves that goal. He was so happy that he scored and rightly so in a big game.”

The substitutions made in impact on an otherwise stalemate game, and Robertson acknowledged the efforts of Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita as well.

“I thought the subs that came on made a big difference tonight”, he said.

“I thought Bobby when he came on was excellent, Hendo was unbelievable when he came on and I can’t speak highly enough of his performance because we were under pressure when he came on. Him and Naby made a big difference as well, Luis as well of course, but we brought on three subs [simultaneously on the hour mark] and that’s the beauty of it.”

But Liverpool can’t rest easy just yet, since Inter are due to visit Anfield next month for the second leg.

“This tie isn’t over”, said Robertson. “Inter Milan are a really good team, they showed that tonight, and they will come to Anfield full of confidence and thinking they can cause us problems and try to get into the last eight.”