 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thiago on Victory Over Inter: “We Were Waiting for These Kind of Games”

Italy’s top side set up to frustrate Liverpool at the San Siro on Wednesday. The Reds still ended the night deserved winners.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Inter v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Inter Milan are, by the numbers, the best team in Italy and one of Europe’s top sides. Liverpool, though, were favourites heading to the San Siro for the first leg of their 2022 Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday evening.

That dynamic in perception heading into the match played out on the pitch in the tactics of the two sides, as Inter chose to limit their own attacking instincts in an effort to shut down Liverpool. For a time, it worked. Right up until it didn’t.

“We were waiting for these kind of games and we were ready for that,” Liverpool midfielder Thiago reflected following the match. “The biggest stage in the Champions League, against a historically great team, playing here, trying to win the game.

“In the second we had this fabulous header from Bobby and after that we really controlled the game and we won it more, got the second one. We are really happy with the result. In the end, in the Champions League, the small details are the difference.”

In the end, Liverpool created three times the expected goals despite being the away side. They also had more possession and completed more passes. They deserved to win, even with a high quality opponent doing their best to shut them down.

Now, with the second leg not until March 8th at Anfield, Liverpool turn their attention back to domestic matters with league games against Norwich, Leeds, and West Ham plus an FA Cup tie and the final of the League Cup in the coming weeks.

In This Stream

Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

View all 10 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...