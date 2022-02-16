Mane on Diaz: “I Don’t See It as Competition.”

Sadio Mane was away winning the African Cup of Nations when Luis Diaz arrived on Liverpool and made his impressive debuts against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and Leicester in the Premier League. As they both played mainly on the left-wing, many fans and pundits have both tipped Diaz to eventually take Mane’s spot in the long term. Well, Sadio Mane really isn’t worried about that at the moment.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Mane spoke about his interactions with Diaz so far, and what his addition to the squad does for the team:

“I’ve spent two, three days with him and he’s a very, very nice guy.” “For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he’s so, so talented and he’s very humble. A very hard-working player. I don’t see it as competition. I see it as making each other better players. If you want to be a great team you need these kinds of players.” “We are really happy to have these kinds of players and for sure, we’re going to win and Liverpool will win from it. You think about the Champions League and Premier League…which is great for us as players and for the club, and for the fans.” “I think everyone knows Klopp is a great manager. He is used to this situation, making sure everyone is happy, and for sure he will keep doing the same.”

It’s incredible just what one signing can do. Who knows what will happen during the summer, but the interchangeability of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz, with Minamino and Origi in reserve, promises attacking dynamism on the pitch at all times as Liverpool make their charge for trophies in the final third of the season’s schedule.