Trent Alexander-Arnold Relishes Late Season Challenges

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke ahead of Liverpool’s round of 16 match against Inter Milan about preparing for the challenges the team face through the spring. Currently, they are in second place in the league, with a mountain to climb if they have any hope of overtaking Manchester City in first. The Champions League knockout stages kick off on Wednesday, then they have a trip to Wembley for the League Cup final against Chelsea. And just to add a bit of extra flavor, they’re also still in the FA Cup as well.

The Reds of the recent past are no strangers to big games late in the season, but it’s been some time since they’ve had so many trophies to play for at this stage.

“I feel like I am playing good football but I always enjoy the latter stages of the season more – they are the big games, the ones that matter, Champions League knockouts, the later games of the league,” he said.

“I am looking to win trophies, excited to see what happens between February and May. I just hope there will be a happy end come May.

“How much is there to come from me? A lot more. I still see it as early days. I don’t class myself as a young player, but a career is 15 to 20 years hopefully so I feel I am still in the early stages.”

I complain when I have to stop at the CVS after work to get toilet paper, because I’m so lazy, so this sort of excitement over extra physical activity is foreign to me. Thankfully, Trent is looking forward to the challenges ahead, since he’ll be one of the first on players on Klopp’s team sheet each week.