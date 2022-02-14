Robertson and Liverpool Looking Forward to Inter Milan Challenge

After a two month break, the Champions League resumes this week with the knockout rounds as the final 16 teams fight to be named the best in Europe, and after dominating the consensus toughest group in the autumn the Reds are one of the favourites.

They head to Milan to take on Inter on Wednesday, with the current Serie A leaders looking to do what their local rivals AC Milan couldn’t in group play and beat Jürgen Klopp’s Premier League stars now that the long wait for the Round of 16 to start is finally over.

“The last 16 is the biggest wait for the Champions League,” said Liverpool left back Andy Robertson as he and his teammates turned their attention from domestic matters to the continent. “Once the draw gets done you get excited and you look forward to that.

“It’s going to be incredibly tough. Inter are going really well in Serie A, up fighting at the top and we’ll try to keep pushing on all fronts. We’ve got a tough game away first and we need to be at our best and do what we’ve been doing over the eight weeks.”

In group play, the Reds earned six wins against FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan. Since then—a brief Christmas lull aside—their domestic form has been similar, as in 2022 they’ve won seven games and drawn twice across three domestic competitions.

Now, they face a month that could define their season as they chase Manchester City in the league, continue to compete for the FA Cup, and prepare for the League Cup final. But first, it’s Inter Milan and a chance to advance to the Champions League quarter final.

“I believe we can get a positive result,” Robertson added of Liverpool’s return to Europe. “We look forward to it—an iconic stadium, an amazing stadium. I’m sure the crowd will be fantastic and we’ll bring a big away support. We are really looking forward to it.”