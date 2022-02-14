Fabinho: “It’s a Nice Three Points”

There’s a lot we can put up with—including Burnley, horrible weather, and Martin Atkinson—to watch Fabinho net yet another wonderful goal, his fifth in seven games and his sixth of the season. Fabinho’s goal was the only one in an ugly game, but it made all the difference with Liverpool leaving Turf Moor with three points.

“Yeah, that’s really impressive!” Fabinho said when informed of his recent scoring streak. “I try to always help the team. Now, when you score goals, you are always confident that the ball will come to you. So I always try to be ready, I try to follow every ball, to go second post or first post, to change a little bit on the set-pieces.”

“And I was happy because after Sadio’s deflection the ball came to me and I was alive inside the box. So, yes, one more!”

Fabinho goals for Liverpool by year:



2018 - 1 in 16 apps

2019 - 1 in 44

2020 - 1 in 41

2021 - 1 in 40

2022 - 5 in 8!#LFC #BURLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 13, 2022

“It’s always hard to play [at Turf Moor], it’s a tough place to come,” Fabinho added. “We know everything about them: second balls, intensity, physically strong as well. But we were ready for this. Sometimes we forgot to play football a little bit because we wanted to fight them with the second balls and everything, but when we put the ball on the ground we created chances.”

“We scored our goal with the set-piece but after in the second half we had a little bit more space and we created more. We didn’t score the second goal but defensively, the team was very good today.

“So, a nice three points.”