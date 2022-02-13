Sadio Mané To Be Namesake For Stadium In Senegal

One week ago today, Sadio Mané stepped up to the penalty spot and fired an unsavable shot into the bottom corner, earning his country, Senegal, their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations. The decisive penalty cemented the winger’s status as one of the greatest players to ever come out of the West African nation.

In recognition of Mané’s achievements, the stadium in Sedhiou, capital of his home region of Bambali, will be named after the local hero. Adboulaye Diop, the mayor of Sédhiou, was thrilled to announce the stadium’s upcoming name change.

“I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mané to the Stade de Sédhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the humanity as a whole, Bambali and its regional capital, namely Sédhiou,” Diop said.

“Sadio Mané really deserves this honour.”

There is no doubt that Mané deserves the honour, and he really probably deserved it even before the AFCON victory. Mané has made headlines for years because of all the charitable work he has done in his home country. He has always made it a priority to give back to his home by donating funds to help build schools, hospitals, mosques, and more.

Mané will be rightly called a hero and legend for being the man who sealed Senegal’s very first AFCON final victory, but he has long been considered a hero by many in his homeland for all of the selfless, charitable work he has done, using his success and earnings to help those less fortunate than him.