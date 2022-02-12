Thiago Thrilled to Return For Leicester City Victory

Liverpool have missed Thiago Alcantara’s midfield wizardry, and it seems that the feeling was mutual. The Spanish player returned to the side on Thursday against Leicester City for the first time since suffering a hip injury back in December.

“We are happy with the performance we brought and also how we created our chances,” Thiago told the official site after their 2-0 victory. “We have to score, we have to be more precise, more effective up front, but it doesn’t matter in the end – 2-0, clean sheet and three more points, so we are very happy with that.”

Jürgen Klopp is gaining reinforcements for his squad right as he needs it most. They made it through the difficult winter period, including missing main men Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané when they went off to compete in the African Cup of Nations. Thiago, Harvey Elliott, and Klopp’s other injury concerns have all returned to fitness to take on the final third of the season.

The Reds need every point available to them in the league if they have any hope of overtaking Manchester City at the top of the table. They’re also heading to Wembley to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. The Champions League knockout rounds begin this Wednesday when they take on Inter Milan, and they made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It’s been a long time since Liverpool went this far into the season still competing in all four competitions.

Thiago shares his opinion on his teammates and the current strength of the squad set to challenge on multiple fronts over the next three months.

“We have an amazing squad and when we came new in the team it was very easy to get through and share the things they do on the pitch,” he said.

“And second, we have a great manager, so with this combination the new players that came last season and came this season, we have a really easy job to do.”

‘Easy’ isn’t the word that most people would use to describe the work ahead of them, but Thiago returning to the team, hopefully for the rest of the season, certainly makes it easier.