Virgil Van Dijk Wants to Go For All the Competitions

Liverpool’s attacking depth was on full display in the 2-0 win against Leicester City, and Virgil Van Dijk believes that the depth is necessary given the number of fixtures this month.

“It’s only a good thing because we need everyone”, he said.

“We play every three days and everyone has to feel involved and responsible as well. I think that’s the case so let’s just go for it, enjoy it and help each other.”

In particular he was full of praise for Diogo Jota who bagged all the goals against Leicester.

“I think he’s a fantastic player. He’s just so lively,” said Virgil.

“He runs through people at times and it’s very difficult to defend because he’s very opportunistic. He goes and takes risks and also his pressing and defending is incredible.”

Jota’s performance highlighted the selection dilemma Jurgen Klopp could face in the near future, as Virgil highlighted.

“The competition up front is interesting with Sadio coming back now, Luis as well had a fantastic debut, Mo, obviously you don’t need to say too much about him, Taki, Bobby – the manager has a tough job on his hands!” he said.

And he is ready to face the coming weeks with determination. “It’s going to be very busy, but something we enjoy I think. It’s good to be in all the competitions still and yeah, let’s go for it.”