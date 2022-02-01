Mohamed Salah “Has to Be” Counted as World’s Best Says Milner

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his career, scoring goals for fun at the club level and currently away with Egypt and having taking his country—who were not expected to make it this far—to the semi finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s becoming difficult to argue that the forward isn’t, on form, the best football player in the world right now, a situation club teammate James Milner reflected on while he and the Reds wait for the star to return to Liverpool next week.

“​​For me, the last few months, if he’s not there [must be] someone playing very, very well in front of him,” Milner told Premier League productions. “For me, he’s right up there—the goals he’s scoring, the numbers he’s putting up consistently.

“Obviously I might be slightly biased—and I’m blessed as well because I get to train with him every day and see how good he is in training as well—but I think he has to be the best over the recent months and hopefully long may it continue.”

A goal and assist from Salah in his most recent outing got Egypt past Morocco and into the AFCoN semi-finals where they face Burkina Faso on Thursday. If they win, he could be set to face club teammate Sadio Mané and Senegal on Sunday.

Nobody much expected Egypt to make it this far in the tournament, and that they have is largely thanks to Salah. Meanwhile for Liverpool, he’s recorded 23 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances, with a goal involvement every 70 minutes.

“He’s special,” Milner reiterated, and we’d say that it’s pretty much impossible to argue with Liverpool’s combative veteran midfielder. “Some of the goals he’s scoring at times, you just have to stop and applaud them really.”