Luis Diaz Reportedly Requires Knee Surgery Following Injury Setback

Having only returned to training this week as Liverpool began their preparations to resume the season in Dubai, Luis Diaz is now set to miss the majority of the year following a setback that will require the left winger to undergo knee surgery.

Diaz had been expected to be ready to take part following the World Cup after he suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s October defeat to Arsenal, with the belief at the time being that it he had not suffered significant damage to his ACL or LCL.

However, the player was forced to return to Liverpool on Thursday and today there are reports out of Colombia, including from one of the journalists who was first to break news of the player joining the Reds, that surgery is now required.

According to Win Sports TV’s Pipe Sierra, damage to the player’s lateral collateral ligament means that he will now be out until at least March of 2023. It is not clear if the injury is new or if it represents unidentified damage from the initial incident.

In either case, if the reports is entirely accurate it represents a significant setback for both Diaz and Liverpool, who will also be without Diogo Jota until into the new year despite that the Portuguese forward travelled with the squad to Dubai.