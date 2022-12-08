Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Reflects on Blackburn Start

Having made nine appearances for the first team last season, there were some expectations that 20-year-old Tyler Morton might have a role to play at Liverpool heading into 2022-23. Instead, he joined Blackburn in the Championship on loan.

Rather than a small role for the Reds, a potentially key role for the promotion hopefuls was seen as better for his development—and so far, it looks like the choice was the right one as he’s made 22 appearances in a deep lying midfield role.

“I knew it was going to be a tough challenge for me but I’m really enjoying it,” Morton reflected. “I’m really happy where I am at the moment and the strides I’m taking. Coming here as well, it’s full of top-class players and that’s what I’ve noticed.

“The Championship has got world-class players but it’s a lot different, it’s 100 miles an hour. It’s tough, especially the intensity everyone plays at, and it’s game after game. There’s no break, it’s tough, but I feel like I’ve adapted to it now.”

Not only has the loan been a success for Morton so far this season, it appears to have been a good one for the club he joined as Blackburn currently sit third in the Championship just two points off second and a guaranteed promotion place.

There’s plenty of season left to play for both club and player, but at the moment it appears as good a fit for a young player on loan as one could imagine, with Morton helping to elevate a side that was already one of the best in the Championship.

“Now that I’m starting to play games week in, week out and I’ve played quite a lot so far, I feel more experienced and more like I can deal with the pressure,” he added. “This has been a big test for me, and I think I’ve taken it well but it takes hard work.

“It’s not an easy league. As the games come at you thick and fast, it’s just dealing with that and how your body can deal with it. I’m still adapting but I do feel more experienced and ready.”