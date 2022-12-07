Díaz Is Back in Training!

After a two-month layoff due to his knee injury in October’s game against Arsenal, Liverpool FC’s 25-year-old Colombian winger Luis Díaz has returned to training during Liverpool’s Dubai training camp.

With four goals and three assists in 12 games this season, Díaz was one of the club’s better performers during a stretch when hardly anything seemed to bounce Liverpool’s way, and he will be raring to go for the second half of the season. To celebrate the occasion, Díaz posted a snap of himself in action:

His return should help make up for the absence of Diogo Jota, who is present at the camp but is expected to continue rehabbing his injury until late January. Together with fellow first-teamers Thiago Alcântara, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Roberto Firmino, who all had well-deserved rest instead of playing the World Cup, Díaz and the team will look to sprint out of the blocks when the season kicks off again.