Liverpool Contact UEFA After Receiving Reduced Madrid Ticket Allotment

Ongoing construction at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu continues to limit capacity at the home of the La Liga giants, but Liverpool today were surprised to receive just 60% of their expected allotment for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

As a result of receiving just 1,800 seats for their travelling fans instead of an expected 3,000 based on the reduced capacity, the club have reached out to both Madrid and UEFA for clarification on the matter and in the hopes that their allotment will be increased.

The game remains some time off, with the second leg of the clubs’ Round of 16 Champions League tie set for March 15th following a first leg at Anfield on February 21st—a game for which Madrid’s travelling fans are currently set to receive a much larger allotment.

UEFA guidelines set out that travelling supporters are entitled to at least 5% of stadium capacity, which with the Santiago Bernabeu currently capped at 60,000 would mean an allotment of 3,000 seats. The 1,800 seats received would suggest a 36,000 capacity.

Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters’ Association have also raised concerns over the club only being given access to four wheelchair bays—and with all four located in the home section amongst Madrid fans rather than in the away fan areas.