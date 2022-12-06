Alisson Becker Leads Brazil Into World Cup Quarter-Finals

Brazil have advanced into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup where they will face Croatia in part thanks to a strong performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made a number of key saves to keep South Korea off the scoresheet in the first half in what ended up a 4-1 victory for A Seleção.

The win reaffirms Brazil’s status as this World Cup’s favourites, a role that maybe hasn’t always led to success for the South American giants but one which so far in 2022 at least they appear to be comfortable in. It also once again reaffirms Alisson’s status as one of the game’s top two or three shot stoppers.

While early Brazil goals from Vinícius Jr. and Newmar gave Brazil a solid foundation and Richarlison’s stunningly worked effort on 29 minutes put them three up, Alisson had to make a number of big saves in the first half in particular—and without that the game could easily have become a shootout.

South Korea put six efforts on frame to Brazil’s nine, and on another night—or against another goalkeeper—could have gone into the half a goal down and still in it rather than three down and out. A Paik Seung-ho strike that deflected off Casemiro and past Alisson in the 76th was deserved consolation.

Earlier in the day, Croatia defeated Japan on penalties to set themselves up as Brazil’s next opponents, and the two countries now get a few days to rest before they face off on Friday, December 9th with kickoff scheduled for 3PM GMT, when Alisson will again be expected to start in goal for Brazil.