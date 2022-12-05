Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp

The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th.

That means we’re now also just over two weeks away from Liverpool playing competitive football once again, with The Red set to resume domestic play against Manchester City in the League Cup on Thursday December 22nd.

With that in mind, Liverpool headed off to Dubai today for a warm weather training camp with manager Jürgen Klopp looking to get his stars back up to speed after a brief break for those who didn’t head to the World Cup.

A 33-man squad will make up the camp from day one, with Darwin Nuñez—the first Red eliminated in Qatar—set to join up next week. The initial squad, in full, is:

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga Defenders: Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Joël Matip, Joe Gomez, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah Midfielders: James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keïta, Arthur, Thiago, Melkamu Frauendorf, Jake Cain, Dominic Corness Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart, Ben Doak

As part of their preparations for the resumption of the season, Liverpool will take on Lyon on Sunday, December 11th and AC Milan on Friday, December 16th.