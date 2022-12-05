Bellingham: “Put Some Respect” on Jordan Henderson’s Name

By all accounts, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and rising star midfielder Jude Bellingham have developed a strong relationship off the pitch since joining up with the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup as the veteran Henderson has taken the 19-year-old under his wing.

Having started together in the last two games along with Declan Rice, their relationship on the pitch has been undeniable, as the trio has given England their strongest and most balanced midfield in recent memory and has now helped the Three Lions into the quarter-finals where they will face France.

That connection was seen clearest in England’s opener against Senegal on Sunday, when Harry Kane dropped deep and played in a streaking Bellingham who drew the defence towards him before cutting the ball back to Henderson for the Liverpool man to slot it home and settle England’s nerves.

For Liverpool fans cautiously hopeful about their club’s chances of landing top English midfield talent of his generation—and one of the two or three best young midfielders in all of European football—the connection on and off the pitch as well as their celebration of the goal was heartening.

And after the match, Bellingham put an exclamation mark on the earlier moment—and Henderson’s overall night—taking to social media to tell people to put some resect on his name given the Premier League and Champions League winner doesn’t always get the respect he deserves.

Next up, England get the better part of the week off before taking on France on Saturday, December 10th with kickoff scheduled for 7PM GMT. As for the Bellingham-to-Liverpool watch, there’s unlikely to be any real news before next summer, but there does seem some justification for hope.