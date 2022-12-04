 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”

The 18-year old is working to build up his confidence.

By Avantika Goswami
Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well.

He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool coaching staff, as he builds up his confidence to get more minutes in for the club.

“My dad has been very important for me because he has been where I am now and played at a high level as a regular, so he helps me a lot,” he said.

“Because of his experiences, he knows how to handle tough situations. When you have a bad day, he knows how to deal with it, and I will often ask him about things.”

His switch from centre-back to midfield is reflective of his ability of “getting out with the ball” he says.

“I’m naturally quite a defensive player and I like to defend but I also like to attack when I have the opportunity, so it means I have the chance to do both by playing in there. The impact of the staff at the Academy has been very big”, he added.

Making his Champions League debut for Liverpool against Ajax at Anfield stadium was a proud moment for the youngster’s family.

“Every kid dreams to play in the Champions League and obviously it’s even better if it’s with a club like Liverpool, which is one of the biggest in the world and one of the most successful in terms of the Champions League. So yes, it was a good night”, he said.

Liverpool News 24/7

