Virgil Van Dijk “Not Thinking About” Potential Liverpool Sale

In the weeks since Premier League teams took a break for the World Cup in Qatar, the Liverpool FC news cycle has been dominated by stories about LFC owners Fenway Sports Group preparing to sell the club. It’s unclear at this point if they will sell a minority stake or sell the club outright, but they do appear to be entertaining offers.

With a potential sale of the club being in the news, it’s not surprising that LFC players would be asked to weigh in. The latest to give his thoughts is defender Virgil van Dijk, who was asked about FSG looking to sell in a press conference after the Netherlands beat the United States to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals yesterday.

“I have full trust in Liverpool that they will be fine,” van Djik responded when asked about the news of a possible sale. “We are a very established club, one of the biggest in the world and that will stay that way. Whoever comes in to fill in those roles, they will do very well. I am aware of everything that is happening.”

The club’s ownership saga is understandably low on the Dutchman’s list of concerns right now, though. Given that he is currently trying to help his country continue advancing in the World Cup, he is not worrying about what FSG plans to do with LFC.

“Whether I am taking it in and doing something with it right now, I don’t think so because the full focus is on the World Cup, but hopefully everything will be sorted and clarified when I am back. At this point, I am definitely not thinking about it.”