Luis Díaz Ready To Return To Training

When Luis Díaz suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in October, it was a huge blow to the Liverpool FC attack. The Colombian winger had been one of the few bright spots during a rough few months of football for the Reds. His loss was felt even more when Diogo Jota was injured just a week later, leaving LFC with only Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez to man the frontline.

Fortunately, the club were able to get through the final month before a lengthy World Cup break without adding any new forward injuries to the mix, and now it appears Díaz is ready to return to training and provide some valuable reinforcements in attack. This news comes courtesy of The Athletic, who report the winger has been rehabbing at the LFC training center in Kirkby and will rejoin the team when they kick off their midseason training camp in Dubai on Monday.

While it’s no guarantee that Díaz will be ready to play in matches by the time the World Cup ends and the second half of the season begins, he will have 2.5 weeks to get ready for the Carabao Cup match against Manchester City on December 22. He likely won’t have the match fitness to get a start that soon, but hopefully he will be able to make a cameo off the bench and provide a valuable attacking alternative as a substitute for the last few matches of the year.

Díaz has been a revelation since his arrival last January. Despite Jürgen Klopp having a well-known preference for slowly working in new signings, the electric winger started playing and making an impact almost immediately after he signed from Porto. He has already scored ten goals and assisted another eight in his 38 appearances for the Reds. Having him back in the mix will be a huge boost as LFC look to overcome a disappointing first half.