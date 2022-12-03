Lallana Calls for Henderson-Bellingham-Rice Midfield Against Senegal

Jordan Henderson doesn’t always get the respect he deserves from more causal fans, a situation that can be especially on display when he leaves Liverpool behind and lines up for Gareth Southgate and the England national team.

Against Wales in England’s final group stage, though, a midfield trio of Henderson, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice caught the attention of former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana—and he’d like to see that group again.

“The way the midfield three of Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice complemented each other in the victory over Wales was eye-catching,” Lallana said in The Times, outlining the approach he would like to see England take in their next game.

“It screamed solidity and intensity. There was a horribleness about England, a ruggedness, that made them difficult to play against. They were always at Wales; harrying and annoying whoever was on the ball.”

After beating Iran 6-2 the Three Lions played out a dull nil-nil with the United States before rebounding to beat Wales 3-0. Thanks to that, they topped Group B and will face Group A runners-up Senegal on Sunday at 7PM GMT.

Should England, with whatever midfield Southgate decides to send out on Sunday evening, manage to see off a Senegal side without Sadio Mané, they would face the winner of France vs. Poland in the quarterfinals on Saturday, December 10th.

“You could see some similarities with how Liverpool were when Jürgen Klopp first came to the club,” he added. “It is no surprise that should be the case given the inclusion of Henderson. That style is all he has known for the last seven years.

“It is an approach that has brought such success in his career, and so, of course, he is going to transfer elements of that when he pulls on an England shirt. Every one of these England players has a strength and Henderson’s lies in his leadership.”