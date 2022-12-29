 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”

The boss raves about our new attacker being young but experienced, and is excited to help him improve.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
Liverpool Unveil new Signing Cody Gapko Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:

“It really is great news for us that we have been able to do it and I have to say it has been a fantastic job by everyone involved, especially Julian [Ward].

“The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.

“There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

It’s certainly an exciting time, and hopefully, one filled with loads of goals and assists for Cody Gakpo.

