PSV: Take Care of Gakpo, LFC

Shortly after Liverpool FC announced the signing of 23-year-old Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, his former club PSV Eindhoven posted a series of emotional farewells to the player.

Gakpo’s history with PSV runs deep, having joined the Dutch top-flight side in 2007, making his way up through the club’s various youth categories before making his first-team debut in February 2018. He became captain of his hometown club, won Dutch Footballer of the Year last season, and picked up Eredivisie (17/18) and KNVB Cup (21/22) medals along the way. It’s certainly been a wonderful journey, something the club beautifully illustrated in the post dedicated to their departing player.

Born in Eindhoven. Made in Eindhoven. Became a star in Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo, #ForeverEindhovenaar pic.twitter.com/D5dUjmXSPf — PSV (@PSV) December 28, 2022

Liverpool FC will have the pleasure of being the next step of Gakpo’s journey. Jürgen Klopp and his staff will surely be counting on him to make similar leaps in his time here. Welcome to Liverpool, Cody!