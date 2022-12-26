Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo

The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less.

Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going to get, though, as following a flurry of reports suggesting a deal was all but done to bring PSV’a 23-year-old attacking star Cody Gakpo to Anfield, the player’s club confirmed an agreement had been reached.

Shortly before confirmation came from the Dutch club, multiple reports had the Reds pushing to secure the Netherlands international’s services for a base fee of around £37M before add-ons that could potentially rise to £50M if the player succeeds at Anfield.

Gakpo had been linked previously, but given the Reds’ needs elsewhere and that the player operates best down the left where they have Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota—plus Darwin Nuñez and Fabio Carvalho who can play there—the rumours at times flew under the radar.

The payer recently starred for the Dutch at the World Cup where he scored three goals in five appearances and was one of the consensus standouts of the tournament. For the reported fee, his signing would seem to represent exceptional business in the market.

Still, it’s hard not to pause and ask what hole it is Gakpo fills for a club that appears mainly to need multiple major signings to refresh midfield. Alternately, it’s fair to ask what his arrival means for the attackers manager Jürgen Klopp already has at his disposal.