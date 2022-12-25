Fabinho: We Have to Try to Close the Gap to the Other Teams

Ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action on Monday, and Fabinho is aware that the Reds have work to do given their less-than-desirable form prior to the World Cup.

“I hope this will be good for the team because as I said before, our position in the Premier League is not the position that we wanted it to be. But this is the reality - we have to face it, we have to try to close the gap to the other teams and yes, game by game try to play better and win”, he said.

The coming schedule will be packed with games, and Aston Villa are a tough opponent.

“It’s always hard to play against Aston Villa”, he said.

“It will be an away game but we know our position in the Premier League, we need to win to change this. Yes, they have a good team and with the time that they had with the World Cup, Unai Emery [worked on] his way to play so we have to prepare and be ready to play as well and try to win the game.”

Whilst being away on international duty with the Brazilian team at the World Cup, Fabinho kept track of the Reds’ training camp in Dubai, and believes that some positive ground was gained.

“I saw the game against AC Milan and the team played a really good game with good intensity and played good football as well”, he said.

“We scored goals and that’s obviously important for us and yes, in the game against City it was [important] to show that we are there, that we will fight with the best teams because we are one of the best teams as well. So, yes, I hope that we will keep this level because we will need it.”