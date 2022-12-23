Andy Robertson: It Was a “Good Game for the Neutral”

Liverpool were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in a 2-3 loss to Manchester City in their first competitive game after the World Cup last night.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah were not sufficient to keep the Reds in the game, which was “decided on fine margins” according to Andy Robertson. In a post-match interview he expressed disappointment for the Reds, but pointed to the game being quite open on the whole.

“We had chances, they had chances. It was quite an open game, I’m sure a good game for the neutral”, he said.

“First game back, I think you could tell there were tired legs out there for both teams near the end, and when you’re pushing to try to get an equaliser it doesn’t help.”

All three goals that Liverpool conceded, could have been stopped, he believes.

“The third goal, we’ve done well to block the cross and then we’ve just kind of switched off and didn’t go out and press the short corner. The first two could’ve been avoided as well. That’s what we have to look at, that’s what we have to stop – we always have to be switched on”, he said.

But Robertson also added that Liverpool have positives to take away from the game.

“We picked up the last couple of results, which were really positive, and we want to kickstart that. There are positives to take from tonight but ultimately it ended in defeat and we’re out of the cup, which is obviously disappointing when you want to go for every trophy available. But now the league starts, we look forward to Boxing Day”, he said.