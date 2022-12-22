Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Keeping Tabs on Keita’s Contract

Liverpool FC had been reportedly working on a new deal for Naby Keita earlier in the season. However, that situation appears to have shifted, if this report from Calciomercato is to be believed, the Guinean could be headed to Milan in the summer.

According to them, AC Milan are tempted by the prospect of bringing Keita to the San Siro ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. And why not? After all, Keita’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, making it a free transfer. However, the Rossoneri are not prepared to match the midfielder’s current wages at Liverpool, which could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

Starting in January, Keita can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs should he fail to come to terms on a new deal with Liverpool. Keita has yet to play in either the Premier League or Champions League this season due to a hamstring issue, save for a five-minute substitute outing in the Community Shield.