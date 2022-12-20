 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ibrahima Konaté Posts Bittersweet Message on Social Media Following World Cup Loss

The defender seems to be keeping his chin up after a crushing defeat.

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The only Liverpool player who had the opportunity to step onto the pitch in the World Cup final was defender Ibrahima Konaté, who made an appearance for France in the second half of extra time.

The World Cup final stunner ended in crushing defeat for the former titleholders. They managed to crawl out of a 2-0 deficit and then force the match into extra time and eventually penalties. However, Argentina ultimately prevailed, and the cup went to the South American team instead.

After the match, Konaté went on Twitter to post a bittersweet but hopefully response to watching the title slip through his fingers.

The tweet shows him walking past the trophy, with the caption, “Every great success has been preceded by several great failures.”

His positive attitude and resolve is a credit to his character and professionalism in the face of probably the worst moment of his career. With any hope, this mentality will see him through his return to Merseyside where he still has half a season’s worth of games to help the Reds push through.

In the meantime, he’s taking a well-deserved break to rest and get his head together before re-joining the team.

