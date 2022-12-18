Joel Matip on Ibrahima Konate: “So Young and So Much Quality Already”

Ibrahima Konate is appearing in the World Cup for the first time, and has made it to the final. His French side faces Lionel Messi’s Argentina tonight.

And while Ibou starts the game on the bench, his Liverpool teammates have nothing but praise for him, and belief in his potential.

Fellow Liverpool defender and centre-back partner Joel Matip is one of them

“He’s so young and [he has] so much quality already”, said Matip.

“He’s showed that now again with the national team – with an amazing team. He’s shown the class he’s got. He’s self-confident, nice, and a really kind person.”

This is Konate’s first major international tournament with France and he has made four appearances so far.

“Especially [at] this age, it’s amazing what he can do. He’s strong in challenges, in the air, on the ground, the pace, [he’s] comfortable with the ball – it’s everything you need [as a defender]”, said Matip.

And he joins the rest of the Liverpool squad in rooting for Konate tonight.

“Of course, he is the only teammate left, so there is no hard choice for us to make when he is the only one. I hope he comes back with a big smile – this will be a win then!”, Matip added.