Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant

Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half.

After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how the match played out.

“It was a really good game,” he told the official site when asked what he liked about his team’s performance. “There was one situation which I didn’t like – that was when we conceded the goal because it was directly after a drinks break. With the system they played, we avoided pretty much or denied all the switches. In that moment, we didn’t deny the switch and then it was difficult and they could score.

“Then extra-time in the first half – three, four minutes – it was like we were waiting for the whistle but it was five minutes and they had too much possession there. Apart from that, we were super-dominant.”

Several of the Academy players also got a chance to shine, with players like Ben Doak and Bobby Clark making appearances for the Reds.

“And, of course, when you bring on the kids [in the] second half and you see the pass from Bobby Clark and the whole performance from Stefan, the performance from Mel as a right full-back and then Ben Doak comes on, 17 years old, and is this kind of natural force, it’s really cool to see. In these 10, 11 days, the kids especially, everybody made a real step forward,” Klopp continued.

Darwin Núñez continued to impress, scoring a brace in the last 10 minutes of the game to seal the victory for Liverpool.

This was the final friendly for the team before regular games resume on Thursday evening when Liverpool head to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in the fourth round of the League Cup.