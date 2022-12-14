 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Henderson Visits Liverpool Training as Reds Prepare for Restart

Despite not being due to rejoin until the Reds return to England, Henderson was at their mid-season training camp in Dubai on Wednesday.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite a standout tournament from Jordan Henderson, England were eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals by France, after which the Liverpool captain was expected to have a little more than a week off before rejoining his club side.

Even with the England heartbreak in spite of not being due back until after the Reds return to England following Friday’s friendly against AC Milan, Henderson joined his teammates in Dubai at Liverpool’s mid-season training camp on Wednesday afternoon.

As for Henderson’s teammates, Joël Matip and Naby Keïta continued to train as they work to return from injuries suffered before the World Cup break, and Diogo Jota and Arthur are also in Dubai with teammates as they continue their rehabilitation work.

In the case of Arthur, it’s possible the loanee could be ready to play a part shortly after the restart while for Jota’s a February return is likely. Luis Diaz flew back to Liverpool earlier in the week to undergo knee surgery and is expected out until March.

After playing Milan on Friday, Liverpool will return to England with Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk rejoining shortly afterwards. Ibrahima Konaté will get slightly longer off with France still in action.

